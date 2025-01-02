Rawalpindi Police arrest 21 law breakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested 21 lawbreakers involved in different criminal activities from across the district.

A police spokesman, in a statement, said a total of seven accused were nabbed in a crackdown against drug peddlers with more than 8.5 kilograms of hashish.

The Taxila Police recovered 2.2 kg hashish from accused Babar and 1.65 kg hashish from Shahzad while the Gujar Khan Police held Imran with 1.46 kg hashish and the Civil Lines Police nabbed Uzair with 1.4 kg hashish.

Similarly, the Race Course Police recovered 1.15 kg hashish from accused Inzamam, while the Kallar Syedan and RA Bazaar Police arrested accused Usama and Ijaz on the recovery of 550 grams and 520 grams hashish respectively.

Likewise, 10 accused were arrested with 38 litres and four bottles of liquor throughout the district. The Sadiqabad Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Danish, while the Ratta Amral Police nabbed Rashid with 8 litres of liquor. The Bani Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from accused Qamar and 5 litres of liquor from Shahzad, while the Waris Khan Police arrested Wasif with 5 liters of liquor and the Race Course Police arrested Bilal with 5 liters of liquor.

The Airport Police recovered 4 bottles of liquor from accused Noman, Suleman, Tashfeen and Waqas.

Meanwhile, four accused Umar, Matar Syed, Kafeel and Jawad were arrested during search operations for violation of the Tenancy Act.