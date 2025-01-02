Rawalpindi Police Arrest 21 Law Breakers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested 21 lawbreakers involved in different criminal activities from across the district.
A police spokesman, in a statement, said a total of seven accused were nabbed in a crackdown against drug peddlers with more than 8.5 kilograms of hashish.
The Taxila Police recovered 2.2 kg hashish from accused Babar and 1.65 kg hashish from Shahzad while the Gujar Khan Police held Imran with 1.46 kg hashish and the Civil Lines Police nabbed Uzair with 1.4 kg hashish.
Similarly, the Race Course Police recovered 1.15 kg hashish from accused Inzamam, while the Kallar Syedan and RA Bazaar Police arrested accused Usama and Ijaz on the recovery of 550 grams and 520 grams hashish respectively.
Likewise, 10 accused were arrested with 38 litres and four bottles of liquor throughout the district. The Sadiqabad Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Danish, while the Ratta Amral Police nabbed Rashid with 8 litres of liquor. The Bani Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from accused Qamar and 5 litres of liquor from Shahzad, while the Waris Khan Police arrested Wasif with 5 liters of liquor and the Race Course Police arrested Bilal with 5 liters of liquor.
The Airport Police recovered 4 bottles of liquor from accused Noman, Suleman, Tashfeen and Waqas.
Meanwhile, four accused Umar, Matar Syed, Kafeel and Jawad were arrested during search operations for violation of the Tenancy Act.
Recent Stories
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor condemns violence against local government representatives2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 21 law breakers2 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 1,103 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
WCLA organised several guided tours in 2024 to promote tourism2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 168 properties2 minutes ago
-
Anti-Drug Awareness, Stress Management seminar held at UET2 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 10,566 accused in drug-related cases in 202412 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on development schemes12 minutes ago
-
DC opens 7th agricultural census in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
KP minister urges people of Kurram to reject elements fanning extremism12 minutes ago
-
Pickpocket held with stolen money12 minutes ago
-
Ganjmandi Police arrest 2 murder accused12 minutes ago