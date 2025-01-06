Rawalpindi Police arrest 21 law breakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested 21 law breakers involved in different criminal activities from across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Potohar Division Police, in an operation against kite suppliers, held two accused with 350 kites and 80 strings. The Race Course Police recovered 200 kites and 40 strings from accused Muhammad Khan while the Taxila Police nabbed accused Younis with 150 kites and 40 strings.

Similarly, the Taxila Police arrested six arrested for violating the Sound System Act at a wedding ceremony.

The accused included Bilal, Dilawar, Ezzatullah, Samiur Rehman, Atta-ul-Haq and Bashir. The sound system CPU along with speakers were also seized.

Likewise, the Wah Saddar Police held accused Shamsher Khan,who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a checque dishonour case.

Meanwhlie,, 12 accused, including Shafqat, Ifran, Obaidullah, Zubair, Usman, Daniyal, Rohail, Ilyas, Yasir, Sajid, Mohsin and Tauqeer were arrested during search operations in different areas for violation of the Tenancy Act.