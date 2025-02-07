Rawalpindi Police Arrest 26 Criminals
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested 26 criminals, including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers, illegal arms owners and violators of Tenancy Act across the district.
According to a police spokesman, seven accused were held on the recovery of over nine kilograms charas.
The Mandra Police recovered 2.476 kg charas from accused Shahvez and 1.238 kg charas from Arif, while the Taxila Police nabbed accused Shahid Iqbal and Hamza with 1.66 kg and 560 grams charas respectively.
Similarly, Dhamial, R A Bazaar and Wah Saddar Police held accused Adeel, Ali Hamza and Shahid with 1.26 kg, 1.2 kg and 800 grams of the contraband item respectively.
Likewise, five accused were arrested on the recovery of more than 30 litres.
The Sadiqabad, Taxila and Naseerabad Police recovered 15 litres, five litres and six liters of liquor from accused Hameedullah, Himayat and Ashfaq respectively, while the Waris Khan Police held accused Khadim and Faizan recovering four litres of liquor each from them.
Similarly, 10 accused were netted for having illegal weapons and ammunition.
The R A Bazaar Police recovered a 30 bore pistol each from accused Umair and Zeeshan, while the Airport,Taxila,Wah Saddar and Gujar Khan Police seized a 30 bore pistol each from accused Ibrahim, Waheed Akhtar, Waqas and Altaf respectively.
Likewise, the Saddar Bairuni Police held accused Akmal with a 12 bore rifle, while the Rawat Police nabbed accused Iftikhar and Arsalan with a 12 bore rifle and 30 bore pistol respectively. The Chauntra police recovered a Kalashnikov along with ammunition from accused Nadeem Rehman.
Meanwhile, during search operations four accused Fazal Subhan, Abdullah, Shams-ur-Rehman and Shukrullah were arrested for violation of the Tenancy Act.
