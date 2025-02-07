Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 26 Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 26 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested 26 criminals, including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers, illegal arms owners and violators of Tenancy Act across the district.

According to a police spokesman, seven accused were held on the recovery of over nine kilograms charas.

The Mandra Police recovered 2.476 kg charas from accused Shahvez and 1.238 kg charas from Arif, while the Taxila Police nabbed accused Shahid Iqbal and Hamza with 1.66 kg and 560 grams charas respectively.

Similarly, Dhamial, R A Bazaar and Wah Saddar Police held accused Adeel, Ali Hamza and Shahid with 1.26 kg, 1.2 kg and 800 grams of the contraband item respectively.

Likewise, five accused were arrested on the recovery of more than 30 litres.

The Sadiqabad, Taxila and Naseerabad Police recovered 15 litres, five litres and six liters of liquor from accused Hameedullah, Himayat and Ashfaq respectively, while the Waris Khan Police held accused Khadim and Faizan recovering four litres of liquor each from them.

Similarly, 10 accused were netted for having illegal weapons and ammunition.

The R A Bazaar Police recovered a 30 bore pistol each from accused Umair and Zeeshan, while the Airport,Taxila,Wah Saddar and Gujar Khan Police seized a 30 bore pistol each from accused Ibrahim, Waheed Akhtar, Waqas and Altaf respectively.

Likewise, the Saddar Bairuni Police held accused Akmal with a 12 bore rifle, while the Rawat Police nabbed accused Iftikhar and Arsalan with a 12 bore rifle and 30 bore pistol respectively. The Chauntra police recovered a Kalashnikov along with ammunition from accused Nadeem Rehman.

Meanwhile, during search operations four accused Fazal Subhan, Abdullah, Shams-ur-Rehman and Shukrullah were arrested for violation of the Tenancy Act.

Recent Stories

Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stabili ..

Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability

25 seconds ago
 Muslim Council of Elders takes part in Internation ..

Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..

16 minutes ago
 Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed For ..

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism

23 minutes ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..

31 minutes ago
 DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management ..

DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..

46 minutes ago
 UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

2 hours ago
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

2 hours ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

2 hours ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

2 hours ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

2 hours ago
 Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan