Rawalpindi Police Arrest 26 Outlaws
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 07:49 PM
The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested 26 outlaws involved in different criminal activities from across the district
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested 26 outlaws involved in different criminal activities from across the district.
According to a police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police arrested two members of a gang involved in robbery incidents. The stolen money of Rs 22,000 was also recovered from the suspects Haris and Fahim.
Likewise, he said, the Wah Saddar Police held a bike lifter Ehtesham and recovered two stolen motorcycles from him. The accused was also wanted to the police in an attempt to murder case.
The spokesman said the police continued search operations and held 13 violators of the Tenancy Act. The arrested accused included Aamir, Sher Zaman, Owais, Rafaqat, Naeem Shahzad, Kamran, Asif, Shahid, Muhammad Ali, Fahad, Shakeel, Ghulam Sarwar and Mubashir Iqbal.
He said seven accused were arrested from different areas of the district for having illegal arms and ammunition. The Bani Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each with ammunition from accused Shiraz and Shahbaz and five from accused Asharab, while the Airport Police held Masood, Waris Khan Police nabbed Waqar Ahmed, R A Bazar Police arrested Mohsin Ali, and Kallar Syedan Police Zahid with illegal weapons.
The Pirwadhai Police arrested accused Mehboob Alam in the cheque dishonour case and Ahsan Raza in the breach of trust case, he added.
He further said that the Wah Cantt Police took three accused including Arbaaz, Muhammad Israel and Shoaib for selling petrol illegally.
Recent Stories
MNS Agri University organizes innovative projects exhibition
LESCO resolves 1,088 complaints
512 fake fertilizer bags seized
Danyal assesses 'Free Medicine Project' at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
CDA okays reorganization of Enforcement Wing
Justice Ayesha A Malik calls for urgent action on Gender-based violence
Court rejects physical remand request of 146 PTI activists
President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in ..
IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water
20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tournament begins
Benevolent fund board transfers Rs 40.7mln to applicants
GRASP funded Cutting-Edge Cold Storage, Onion Processing Unit inaugurated in Khu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MNS Agri University organizes innovative projects exhibition2 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,088 complaints2 minutes ago
-
512 fake fertilizer bags seized2 minutes ago
-
Danyal assesses 'Free Medicine Project' at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology2 minutes ago
-
CDA okays reorganization of Enforcement Wing2 minutes ago
-
Justice Ayesha A Malik calls for urgent action on Gender-based violence2 minutes ago
-
Court rejects physical remand request of 146 PTI activists2 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in Zhob2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
U.S Consulate organises self-defence training for women51 minutes ago
-
KMC Council to meet on Dec 1251 minutes ago
-
100m MDG water to be supplied to Karachi by Aug 2025: Mayor Karachi51 minutes ago