Rawalpindi Police Arrest 26 Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 07:49 PM

The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested 26 outlaws involved in different criminal activities from across the district

According to a police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police arrested two members of a gang involved in robbery incidents. The stolen money of Rs 22,000 was also recovered from the suspects Haris and Fahim.

Likewise, he said, the Wah Saddar Police held a bike lifter Ehtesham and recovered two stolen motorcycles from him. The accused was also wanted to the police in an attempt to murder case.

The spokesman said the police continued search operations and held 13 violators of the Tenancy Act. The arrested accused included Aamir, Sher Zaman, Owais, Rafaqat, Naeem Shahzad, Kamran, Asif, Shahid, Muhammad Ali, Fahad, Shakeel, Ghulam Sarwar and Mubashir Iqbal.

He said seven accused were arrested from different areas of the district for having illegal arms and ammunition. The Bani Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each with ammunition from accused Shiraz and Shahbaz and five from accused Asharab, while the Airport Police held Masood, Waris Khan Police nabbed Waqar Ahmed, R A Bazar Police arrested Mohsin Ali, and Kallar Syedan Police Zahid with illegal weapons.

The Pirwadhai Police arrested accused Mehboob Alam in the cheque dishonour case and Ahsan Raza in the breach of trust case, he added.

He further said that the Wah Cantt Police took three accused including Arbaaz, Muhammad Israel and Shoaib for selling petrol illegally.

