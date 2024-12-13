Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 27 Law Breakers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday claimed to have arrested some 27 law breakers involved in different crimes from across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the police, during continued crackdown against drug peddlers, held eight accused on the recovery of more than 9 kilograms of hashish.

The Kahuta Police recovered 2.5 kg hashish from accused Asim, the Cantt Police nabbed Bakhtiar with 2.4 kg hashish and the Bani Police held Arsalan with 1.350 kg hashish. Similarly, the Taxila Police recovered 560 grams hashish from Saqib, while the Wah Saddar Police held Shahzad with 800 grams, Hanifullah with 700 grams, Dawood with 600 grams and Imran with 400 grams of hashsih.

Likewise, two accused were arrested with 25 liters of liquor.

The Bani Police held accused Waqar on the recovery of 20 liters of liquor, while the Jatli Police nabbed Rizwan and recovered 05 liters of liquor from him.

Similarly, four accused were held for possessing illegal weapons. The accused identified as Mubashir, Ahsan, Tayyab and Shahzeb were arrested by the New Town, Taxila, Wah Saddar and Rawat Police respectively with a 30-bore pistol each along with ammunition.

Meanwhile, the police during the search operations in various areas of the district took 13 violators of the Tenancy Act into custody. The arrested suspects included Naseem, Ismail, Abdul Halim, Abdul Razzaq, Safdar, Dilshad, Shahid Ali, Naveed, Aamir Sohail, Fahim, Sirajuddin, Fakhir Akhtar and Mustafa.

