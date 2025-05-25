Rawalpindi Police arrest 3 in anti drug drive, recovered more than 5 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) As part of Punjab Chief Minister’s campaign for a drug-free province, Rawalpindi Police have arrested three drug dealers and seized more than 05 kilograms of drugs from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the action was taken in separate operations carried out in the jurisdictions of Waris Khan, Gujjar Khan, and Rawat police stations.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams stated that the crackdown against drug dealers will be continued without any discrimination.

He added that "we are committed to eliminate drugs from the streets and protecting the youth from this harmful menace".