Rawalpindi Police Arrest 3 In Anti Drug Drive, Recovered More Than 5 Kg Drugs
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) As part of Punjab Chief Minister’s campaign for a drug-free province, Rawalpindi Police have arrested three drug dealers and seized more than 05 kilograms of drugs from their possession.
According to police spokesman, the action was taken in separate operations carried out in the jurisdictions of Waris Khan, Gujjar Khan, and Rawat police stations.
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams stated that the crackdown against drug dealers will be continued without any discrimination.
He added that "we are committed to eliminate drugs from the streets and protecting the youth from this harmful menace".
Recent Stories
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wanted criminal in murder case arrested29 seconds ago
-
KP govt release over Rs. 1.11 Billion for establishment of Cardiac, Burn Units in DIKhan31 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 3 in anti drug drive, recovered more than 5 kg drugs34 seconds ago
-
SSP Traffic Abbottabad emphasizes for better traffic management and road safety35 seconds ago
-
Tank Police launch search and strike Operations ahead of Polio Campaign11 minutes ago
-
Plastic pollution poses a serious threat to our environment: Murad11 minutes ago
-
Cotton sown on over 3.1m acres in Punjab: Secretary21 minutes ago
-
PFA foils plan to supply fake cold drinks in Lahore31 minutes ago
-
Young man shot dead by unknown assailants in DIKhan31 minutes ago
-
University of Malakand students explore data innovation at PBS40 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over loss of lives due to torrential rains in Punjab, Islamabad40 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts very hot weather for Sindh40 minutes ago