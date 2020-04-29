UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Arrest 3 Kite Sellers, Confiscate 430 Kites, 8 String Rolls

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:47 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 3 kite sellers, confiscate 430 kites, 8 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Police arrested three kite sellers and confiscated 430 kites, 8 string rolls during the operations against kite flying, here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Wah Cantt Police while acting on a tip off raided and confiscated 430 kites, 8 string rolls and material used for kite flying besides, arrested three kite sellers identified as Irfan, Sanni and Waqas.

He said, district police, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis conducted raids and netted kite sellers for violating the ban.

Kite flying and selling is a crime, any police personnel found involved being facilitator of the criminalswould have to face legal action, he added.

