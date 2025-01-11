Rawalpindi Police arrest 33 criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested some 33 criminals, including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers, illegal arms owners and Tenancy Act violators.

According to a police spokesman, seven suspects were held with more than 6 kilograms hashish during operations against drug peddlers across the district.

The Dhamial Police recovered 1.42 kg hashish from accused M. Naeem, while the Airport Police nabbed Imran with 1.4 kg hashish and the Wah Cantt Police nabbed Ali Raza with 550 grams hashish.

Similarly, accused Raheel and Ahsan were held by the Bani Police with 1.1 kg and 560 grams respectively, while the Jatli Police recovered 650 grams hashish from accused Khawar and 600 grams hashish from Kamran.

Meanwhile, during actions against liquor suppliers, six accused were arrested with more than 50 litres of liquor.

The Waris Khan Police recovered 5 litres liquor each from accused Noman Saeed and Haris, while the Airport Police held accused Faisal with15 litres liquor and the Wah Cantt Police nabbed accused Sunil with10 litres liquor.

Likewise, the Kahuta Police recovered 10 litres from accused Abdul Rauf and 10 litres of liquor from accused Mukhtar Hussain.

Meanwhile, 14 accused were arrested for having illegal arms and ammunition during actions across the district. The Gujar Khan Police seized a 30 bore pistol each with ammunition from accused Bilal, Nafees and Adnan, while the Pirwadhai Police nabbed accused Amir Khan and Sohail on the recovery a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from both.

Similarly, the Westridge Police recovered a 30 bore pistol each with ammunition from accused Asif and Bashir, while the Taxila Police held accused Mohsin and Bilal and a 30 bore pistol each with ammunition from them.

Likewise, the Wah Cantt Police also seized a 30 bore pistol each with ammunition from accused Sherdil and Rahim Gul, while the Sadiqabad Police recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from accused Ali Sagheer. The Dhamial Police also arrested accused Abid and Irfan after recovering a 30 bore pistol each with ammunition from them.

During search operations in different areas, six suspects were held for violation of the Tenancy Act. The arrested accused included Sher Ali, Khush Bahadur and Nabil, Faisal, Noman and Mamrez.