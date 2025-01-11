Rawalpindi Police Arrest 33 Criminals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 11:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested some 33 criminals, including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers, illegal arms owners and Tenancy Act violators.
According to a police spokesman, seven suspects were held with more than 6 kilograms hashish during operations against drug peddlers across the district.
The Dhamial Police recovered 1.42 kg hashish from accused M. Naeem, while the Airport Police nabbed Imran with 1.4 kg hashish and the Wah Cantt Police nabbed Ali Raza with 550 grams hashish.
Similarly, accused Raheel and Ahsan were held by the Bani Police with 1.1 kg and 560 grams respectively, while the Jatli Police recovered 650 grams hashish from accused Khawar and 600 grams hashish from Kamran.
Meanwhile, during actions against liquor suppliers, six accused were arrested with more than 50 litres of liquor.
The Waris Khan Police recovered 5 litres liquor each from accused Noman Saeed and Haris, while the Airport Police held accused Faisal with15 litres liquor and the Wah Cantt Police nabbed accused Sunil with10 litres liquor.
Likewise, the Kahuta Police recovered 10 litres from accused Abdul Rauf and 10 litres of liquor from accused Mukhtar Hussain.
Meanwhile, 14 accused were arrested for having illegal arms and ammunition during actions across the district. The Gujar Khan Police seized a 30 bore pistol each with ammunition from accused Bilal, Nafees and Adnan, while the Pirwadhai Police nabbed accused Amir Khan and Sohail on the recovery a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from both.
Similarly, the Westridge Police recovered a 30 bore pistol each with ammunition from accused Asif and Bashir, while the Taxila Police held accused Mohsin and Bilal and a 30 bore pistol each with ammunition from them.
Likewise, the Wah Cantt Police also seized a 30 bore pistol each with ammunition from accused Sherdil and Rahim Gul, while the Sadiqabad Police recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from accused Ali Sagheer. The Dhamial Police also arrested accused Abid and Irfan after recovering a 30 bore pistol each with ammunition from them.
During search operations in different areas, six suspects were held for violation of the Tenancy Act. The arrested accused included Sher Ali, Khush Bahadur and Nabil, Faisal, Noman and Mamrez.
Recent Stories
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..
Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry
Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media
Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 33 criminals2 minutes ago
-
7 accused held, 700 kites recovered2 minutes ago
-
AJK President expresses condolence over death of Kashmiri Journalist Pervez Bhatti, Contractor Ch. S ..12 minutes ago
-
Panel discussion highlights community engagement for improving girls' school enrollment rates22 minutes ago
-
New charter of democracy needed for stability: Tariq Fazal22 minutes ago
-
Govt’s position for dialogue remains unchanged despite delay: Irfan Siddiqui32 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt shifts operational command from Levies Force to district Police32 minutes ago
-
No reality to PTI founder’s release offer: Minister52 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto formally inaugurates first phase of Shaheed ZA Bhutto expressway52 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori hosts Governors 'Summit1 hour ago
-
Govt vowed to eliminate losses of public sector departments to move forward: Qaiser Sheikh1 hour ago
-
Muslim majority countries' minister for collective resolve to break barriers, empower next generatio ..1 hour ago