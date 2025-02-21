Rawalpindi Police Arrest 4 Criminals
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued operations against criminals, including drug dealers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners, arresting four accused with charas, alcohol and weapons along with ammunition.
According to a police spokesman, the Taxila Police held accused Saeed Akhtar on the recovery of 1.26 kilograms charas while the Morgah Police recovered five litres of alcohol from accused Awais.
Similarly, the Airport and Wah Saddar Police nabbed accused Asif and Talat Khan respectively recovering a 30-bore pistol from them.
