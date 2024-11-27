Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 400 Miscreants

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police have arrested over 400 miscreants involved in violence, arson and vandalism across the district.

A large quantity of arms, ammunition, ball bearings and wireless communication equipment were also recovered from the accused, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said for the last two days the police had been carrying out operation against the miscreants who attacked security personnel, besides resorting to vandalism and arson at various places.

The spokesman said around 800 elements involved in violence and rioting had been taken into custody across Punjab.

There could be no compromise on the rule of law, law and order, and protection of lives and property of citizens and such criminal elements would be brought to justice, he added.

APP/ihn-mwc

