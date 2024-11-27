Rawalpindi Police Arrest 400 Miscreants
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police have arrested over 400 miscreants involved in violence, arson and vandalism across the district.
A large quantity of arms, ammunition, ball bearings and wireless communication equipment were also recovered from the accused, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
He said for the last two days the police had been carrying out operation against the miscreants who attacked security personnel, besides resorting to vandalism and arson at various places.
The spokesman said around 800 elements involved in violence and rioting had been taken into custody across Punjab.
There could be no compromise on the rule of law, law and order, and protection of lives and property of citizens and such criminal elements would be brought to justice, he added.
APP/ihn-mwc
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Masses have rejected PTI’s ‘politics of fraud, hypocrisy & violence’; says Tarar1 second ago
-
Walk marks International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women6 seconds ago
-
Eight illegal commercial plots sealed15 seconds ago
-
Every person aged 35, above must undergo test for diabetes: Prof. Toor10 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife20 minutes ago
-
Holy Quran Recitation and Naat Contest held at UoS20 minutes ago
-
DC reviews key performance indicators30 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on martyred Benazir Bhutto anniversary arrangements30 minutes ago
-
AC stresses for consultation, cooperation of traders for welfare projects30 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop30 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviewed wheat cultivation in district30 minutes ago
-
Over 24,000 Hajj applications submitted, 238 through sponsorship scheme40 minutes ago