Rawalpindi police arrest 41 professional beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns against professional beggars, arrested 41 beggars to discourage the menace and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

Anti-Beggars Squad took action and detained professional beggars in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said a police spokesperson.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand at various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase the risk of accidents.

Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.