Rawalpindi Police Arrest 5 Drug Peddlers, 2 Liquor Suppliers
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested five drug peddlers, two liquor suppliers and four illegal arm owners from different areas of the district.
According to a police spokesman, the Taxila Police during an operation held four drug peddlers with more than 04.5 kilograms hashish. The arrested accused included Usman, Jawad, Faizan and Amanullah.
Similarly, the Ratta Amral Police arrested accused Waqar on the recovery of 1.
44 kilograms hashish.
The Gujar Khan Police, likewise, nabbed accused Qaiser with 10 litres of liquor, while the Civil Lines Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from accused Waseem.
Meanwhile, four accused were arrested for having illegal arms and ammunition. Accused Imran and Abid were held by the Taxila Police and Ali Rehman by the Gujar Khan Police on the recovery of a 30 bore pistol each, while the New Town Police recovered a 9 mm pistol with ammunition from accused Ammar Razaq.
