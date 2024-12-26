Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 5 Drug Peddlers, 2 Liquor Suppliers

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, 2 liquor suppliers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested five drug peddlers, two liquor suppliers and four illegal arm owners from different areas of the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Taxila Police during an operation held four drug peddlers with more than 04.5 kilograms hashish. The arrested accused included Usman, Jawad, Faizan and Amanullah.

Similarly, the Ratta Amral Police arrested accused Waqar on the recovery of 1.

44 kilograms hashish.

The Gujar Khan Police, likewise, nabbed accused Qaiser with 10 litres of liquor, while the Civil Lines Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from accused Waseem.

Meanwhile, four accused were arrested for having illegal arms and ammunition. Accused Imran and Abid were held by the Taxila Police and Ali Rehman by the Gujar Khan Police on the recovery of a 30 bore pistol each, while the New Town Police recovered a 9 mm pistol with ammunition from accused Ammar Razaq.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious af ..

Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..

50 seconds ago
 Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition conclud ..

Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan

1 minute ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Ci ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..

1 hour ago
 PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Manageme ..

PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..

1 hour ago
 Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in ..

Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

1 hour ago
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide N ..

Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

2 hours ago
 Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

2 hours ago
 PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

3 hours ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan