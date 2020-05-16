UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Arrest 5 Gamblers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:02 AM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 gamblers

In a crackdown against the anti social elements, police have arrested five alleged gamblers besides, recovering bet money amounting Rs 5500, four mobile phones and other valuables items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, police have arrested five alleged gamblers besides, recovering bet money amounting Rs 5500, four mobile phones and other valuables items from their possession.

A police informed here on Friday that Saddar Beroni Police while acting on a tip off, apprehended five alleged gamblers identified as Obaid ur Rehman, Ali Ashraf, Omer Javed, Awais Malik and Abu Sufian while they were busy in gambling.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

