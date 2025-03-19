Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 54 Professional Beggars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 54 professional beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in a single day on Wednesday arrested some 54 professional beggars from across the city.

During the ongoing crackdown launched on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, a total of 433 beggars had been arrested this year, the police spokesman said.

He said special police squads were formed to take action against the professional beggars.

Most of the professional beggars, he said, were also involved in theft, drug trafficking and other crimes.

The beggars caused traffic congestion on busy highways and inconvenience to citizens, he added.

