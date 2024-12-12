Rawalpindi Police Arrest 6 Drug Dealers, Recover 5kg Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police during their operations against drug dealers on Thursday arrested six accused and recovered more than 5 kilograms of Hashish.
According a police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.
65 kg Hashish from accused Samar Kamal and the Rawat Police nabbed Anwar with 1.23 kg Hashish and Manzar with 550 gram Hashish.
Likewise, the Airport Police arrested Bilal on the recovery of 610 grams Hashish, and the Mandra Police held Mubashir and Naeem with 540 grams and 530 grams of Hashish respectively.
