Rawalpindi Police arrest 6 gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday arrested six gamblers allegedly involved in gambling on cock fight and recovered Rs18,900 cash stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers namely Naeem, Zain, Shah Mir, Adnan,Fahad and Muhammad Shehraz.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.