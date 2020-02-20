UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Arrest 6 Gamblers

Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:19 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 6 gamblers

Police on Thursday arrested six gamblers allegedly involved in gambling on cock fight and recovered Rs18,900 cash stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday arrested six gamblers allegedly involved in gambling on cock fight and recovered Rs18,900 cash stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers namely Naeem, Zain, Shah Mir, Adnan,Fahad and Muhammad Shehraz.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.

