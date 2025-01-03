Rawalpindi Police Arrest 7 Criminals
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued actions against criminal elements and arrested seven liquor suppliers, two drug peddlers and two illegal arms owners.
According to a police spokesman, the Airport Police recovered 10 litres of alcohol from accused Adil, 10 litres from Rizwan and 25 bottles from Suleman, while the Civil Lines Police nabbed Arif and Shamoon with 10 litres of alcohol each.
Likewise, the Bani Police arrested accused Rubin with 10 litres of alcohol and the Westridge Police recovered 6 litres of alcohol from Usman.
Similarly, the Chontra Police recovered 1.5 kilograms hashish from accused Furqan and the Mandra Police held Waseem with 570 grams hashish, and Buta Masih and Lal Khan on the recovery of a 30 bore pistol and ammunition each.
