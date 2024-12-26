Rawalpindi police arrest 8 criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Police has arrested eight criminals for their involvement in different crimes during various operations on Thursday.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman,the RA Bazaar Police on Thursday arrested a thief who had stolen jewellery and valuable items from the vehicle of a citizen two weeks ago.

The accused Saghir had sold the jewellery for Rs 190,000.

Besides the sale proceeds of the jewelry, a gold chain and a laptop were also recovered from the accused.

Meanwhile, the Mandra Police held two accused involved in street crime and robbery incidents with stolen money of Rs 38,000. The accused were identified as Adil and Shahab.

The Waris Khan Police arrested kite seller Rajab Ali after recovering 120 kites and strings, while the Taxila Police held four accused namely Zesshan, Sher Ali, Abdul Jabbar and Naveed Akhtar for illegally selling petrol and refilling gas cylinders.