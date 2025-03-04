Rawalpindi Police Arrest 8 Criminals
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during actions against criminals on Tuesday arrested eight accused for possessing illegal arms, supplying liquor and LPG decanting, besides proclaimed offenders.
According to the police spokesman, the Kallar Syedan Police nabbed accused Matloob recovering a Kalashnikov and ammunition from him. Similarly, the Dhamial Police arrested accused Shahbaz with a 30-bore pistol.
Likewise, the Race Course Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Umar. Meanwhile, three accused were held for illegally refilling cylinders with liquefied petroleum gas. The Waris Khan Police arrested two Akbar Shahzad and Noor Rehman, and the Bani Police nabbed accused Imtiaz on that count.
The Waris Khan Police also nabbed two proclaimed offenders, including Bilawal Yaqoob - wanted in a cheque dishonour case, and Suleman - wanted in a damage case.
Recent Stories
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
Culture Summit Abu Dhabi kicks off April 27
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amjad Saqib urges wealthier to come forward to help under-privileged population2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 8 criminals2 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal a superstore on PoS violation2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi urges PM to take notice of power, gas loadshedding in Ramadan in KP2 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt Spokespersons meeting held2 minutes ago
-
9 nabbed for gambling on cards with stake money2 minutes ago
-
Five-member dacoit gang arrested2 minutes ago
-
4 drug peddlers held with over 3 kg charas12 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall paralyzes life in Thandiani, roads blocked, power outages witnessed12 minutes ago
-
Husband turns out wife’s killer, arrested12 minutes ago
-
DEO requests district administration Abbottabad to close schools in six UCs due to snowfall22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police crack down on one-wheeling, multiple offenders arrested51 minutes ago