Rawalpindi Police arrest 8 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during actions against criminals on Tuesday arrested eight accused for possessing illegal arms, supplying liquor and LPG decanting, besides proclaimed offenders.

According to the police spokesman, the Kallar Syedan Police nabbed accused Matloob recovering a Kalashnikov and ammunition from him. Similarly, the Dhamial Police arrested accused Shahbaz with a 30-bore pistol.

Likewise, the Race Course Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Umar. Meanwhile, three accused were held for illegally refilling cylinders with liquefied petroleum gas. The Waris Khan Police arrested two Akbar Shahzad and Noor Rehman, and the Bani Police nabbed accused Imtiaz on that count.

The Waris Khan Police also nabbed two proclaimed offenders, including Bilawal Yaqoob - wanted in a cheque dishonour case, and Suleman - wanted in a damage case.