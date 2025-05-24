Rawalpindi Police Arrest 8 In Anti-drug Crackdown, Over 13 Kg Drugs Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Police carried out a major anti-drug operation across the city and arrested eight drug dealers including a woman here on Saturday.
Police also recovered more than 13 kilograms of drugs from their possession.
The crackdown was part of ongoing efforts of Punjab Chief Minister's vision of a drug-free province.
According to police spokesman, the drug dealers were detained in separate operations in the areas of Naseerabad, R.A Bazaar, Race Course, Wah Cantt, Rawat, and Kallar Syedan.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani said that strict action is being taken to eliminate drug dealers and protect the youth from this harmful menace.
"He reaffirmed the police's commitment to continue such operations until drugs are completely eradicated from society."
