Rawalpindi Police arrest 8 outlaws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during actions against outlaws arrested eight accused, including drug suppliers and Tenancy Act violators.

According to the police spokesman, four drug suppliers were nabbed from different areas with more than 3.5 kilograms charas.

The Wah Saddar Police netted accused Amir with 1.

6 kg charas while the Kallar Syedan Police held accused Asad Farooq on the recovery of 1.35 kg of the contraband item.

Similarly, the Airport and Bani Police nabbed accused Adil and Ismail with 540 grams and 367 grams of charas respectively.

Meanwhile, four suspects were held during search operations in different areas for violation of the Tenancy Act. The arrested accused included Ahsan, Sadaqat, Allah Dad and Ali Raza.