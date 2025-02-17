Rawalpindi Police arrest 9 criminals

The Rawalpindi Police during operations against criminals Monday arrested nine accused, including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against criminals Monday arrested nine accused, including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners.

According to a police spokesman, the Gujar Khan Police held accused Aurangzeb with 560 grams of charas, while the Naseerabad Police recovered 520 grams of the contraband item from accused Ghulam Waris.

Similarly, the Ganjmandi Police netted accused Ali Haider with five litres of liquor.

Likewise, six accused were held for having illegal arms and ammunition. The Pirwadhai Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Zohaib, while the Sadaqabad Police nabbed two accused Hassan Gul and Ali Raza recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.

Similarly, the Naseerabad Police also arrested three accused, including Shahbaz and Abdul Rehman with a 30-bore pistol each, and Hassan with an iron punch.