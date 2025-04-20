Rawalpindi Police Arrest 9 Law-breakers
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested nine lawbreakers, including a bike-lifter, proclaimed offenders, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners from different areas of the district.
According to the police spokesman, the Bani Police nabbed a bike-lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles from him. The accused was identified as Subhan.
Likewise, the Naseerabad held three proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases. The arrested accused Asif and Usman were involved in cases of breach of trust, while accused Jamil was wanted in the case of cheque dishonor.
Similarly, the New Town Police caught two suspects Umair and Kashif recovering a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition each from them.
Meanwhile, the Wah Cantt Police arrested accused Ahsan Tahir with 10 litres of liquor while the Cantt and Bani Police nabbed accused Shakeel and Usman respectively, each with 5 litres of liquor.
