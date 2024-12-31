Rawalpindi Police Arrest 9 Liquor Suppliers, 4 Illegal Arms Owners
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested nine liquor suppliers and four owners of illegal arms from across the district.
According to a police spokesman, the City Police held accused Talha with 5 litres of liquor, Farman with 6 litres of liquor, Tahir Mehmood with 5 litres of liquor and Mazhar with 4 litres of liquor, while the Waris Khan Police nabbed accused Kashif and Asif on the recovery of 05 litres and 10 litres of liquor respectively.
Similarly, the RA Bazaar Police recovered two bottles of liquor from accused Shahab Qayyum, while the Wah Saddar Police arrested Shahzad with five bottles of liquor and the Gujar Khan Police held Ahmed Munir with 5 liters of liquor.
Meanwhile the Saddar Wah Police arrested accused Eitabar with a 30 bore pistol, while the Gujar Khan and Jatli Police recovered a 12 bore rifle from accused Nasir and a 222 rifle from accused Irfan. The Jatli Police nabbed accused Saleem with a 12 bore rifle.
Likewise, the Mandra Police recovered 560 grams of hashish from accused Ahmed Naveed.
The RA Bazaar Police arrested accused Asif with 35 kites and 13 strings.
