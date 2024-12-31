Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest 9 Liquor Suppliers, 4 Illegal Arms Owners

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest 9 liquor suppliers, 4 illegal arms owners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested nine liquor suppliers and four owners of illegal arms from across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the City Police held accused Talha with 5 litres of liquor, Farman with 6 litres of liquor, Tahir Mehmood with 5 litres of liquor and Mazhar with 4 litres of liquor, while the Waris Khan Police nabbed accused Kashif and Asif on the recovery of 05 litres and 10 litres of liquor respectively.

Similarly, the RA Bazaar Police recovered two bottles of liquor from accused Shahab Qayyum, while the Wah Saddar Police arrested Shahzad with five bottles of liquor and the Gujar Khan Police held Ahmed Munir with 5 liters of liquor.

Meanwhile the Saddar Wah Police arrested accused Eitabar with a 30 bore pistol, while the Gujar Khan and Jatli Police recovered a 12 bore rifle from accused Nasir and a 222 rifle from accused Irfan. The Jatli Police nabbed accused Saleem with a 12 bore rifle.

Likewise, the Mandra Police recovered 560 grams of hashish from accused Ahmed Naveed.

The RA Bazaar Police arrested accused Asif with 35 kites and 13 strings.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Nasir Gujar Khan Saddar From

Recent Stories

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

41 minutes ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

43 minutes ago
 realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

44 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

58 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

1 hour ago
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

1 hour ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

1 hour ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

1 hour ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan