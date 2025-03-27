Rawalpindi Police Arrest 9 Outlaws
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued operations against outlaws on Thursday and arrested nine accused, including drug dealers, liquor suppliers, a proclaimed offender and Tenancy Act violators.
According to the police spokesman, the Taxila Police nabbed accused Jafar Mahmood recovering 1.
6 kilograms charas from his possession, and Habibullah with 10 litres of liquor.
Likewsie, the Civil Lines and Kahuta Police recovered 10 litres and 5 litres of liquor from accused Qaiser and Imran respectively.
The Taxila Police also held accused Sajid, wanted in a cheque dishonour case for the last one.
Meanwhile, the Bani Police nabbed four accused, including Rizwan, Anjum, Saqib and Abdul Shahzad, during a search operation for the violation of the Tenancy Act.
