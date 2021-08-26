Rawalpindi Police arrest absconders

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two absconders allegedly involved in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two absconders allegedly involved in different cases.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Waris Khan police arrested the absconder Nasir Hameed Shirazi who was wanted in a murder case registered in September 2010 in Waris Khan Police Station.

City police conducted a raid and rounded up the absconder Faisal Ashraf, wanted in a fraud case.

Meanwhile, Airport Police arrested one accused Bashrat who was involved in a case of an attempt of murder.

The accused had injured Qaisar Khan and Ijaz Khan over a minor dispute with his knife.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against absconders and stern action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.