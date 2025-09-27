Rawalpindi Police arrest eight, recover liquor and arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have arrested eight suspects and recovered 53 litres of liquor along with arms and ammunition during different operations.

According to a police spokesman on Saturday, the Cantt Police apprehended three individuals and seized 18 litres of liquor.

The Waris Khan Police held two suspects, recovering 15 litres of liquor and arms with ammunition.

The Banni Police and Wah Saddar Police arrested one accused each, recovering 10 litres of liquor from each separately, while the Ratta Amral Police apprehended one suspect and seized arms with ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.