Rawalpindi Police Arrest Four For Illegal Arms, Ammunition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have arrested four individuals for the illegal possession of arms and ammunition.
The arrests were made during separate operations in the areas under the jurisdiction of City, Westridge, Wah Cantt, and Chaklala police stations, a police spokesperson said on Friday.
