Rawalpindi Police arrest four kite sellers; recover 2116 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers managed to net four kite seller besides recovering 2116 kites and 20 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids and netting kite flying ban violators.

He said, Sadiqabad police netted a kite seller namely Shabbir and recovered 2000 kites and 20 kite flying string rolls.

Waris Khan police taking action against kite sellers and kite flyers netted Ibrahim and Siddique and recovered 16 kites and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Civil Line police managed to net Abu Kabar Siddique a kite seller and seized 100 kites.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against rules violators, he added.