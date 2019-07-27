Rawalpindi Police arrest i6 lawbreakers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Police have arrested 16 lawbreakers and recovered 320 gram chars and 25 litre liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Banni Police nabbed Yousaf for having 320 gram of charas while Ratta Amral Police arrested Haider with 15 litre liquor.

Morgah Police nabbed Shahreyar with 10 litre liquor while Airport Police arrested Muhammad Mudasar for re-filling of gas illegally.

Meanwhile, Chontra Police held Fahad and Zaigham for aerial firing, Naseerabad Police apprehended Luqman and Wah Police arrested Akbar, Abdul Waleed and bBlal on violating Punjab Renting Rules violations.

Sadiqabad Police nabbed Imam bin Abdur Rehman and Wah Cantt Police arrested Arbab, Ilyas, Majid, Khawar and Muhammad Ali for violating Sound System Act.