UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Arrest Man For Issuing Rs 30 Mln Bogus Cheque

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:58 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest man for issuing Rs 30 mln bogus cheque

Police have arrested a man for issuing a cheque amounting Rs 30 million for a business deal which was dishonored, informed police spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man for issuing a cheque amounting Rs 30 million for a business deal which was dishonored, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

Police arrested Irfan Ahmed on charge of issuing a bogus cheque under section 489-Fof PPC.

The accused was involved in various cases including murder, dacoity and fraud.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the officials and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

Related Topics

Murder Police Business Man Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Police arrested maid, recovered stolen ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister accords top priority to education: ..

2 minutes ago

Five Kurdish Militants Surrender to Security Force ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.