Rawalpindi Police arrest man for issuing Rs 30 mln bogus cheque

Police have arrested a man for issuing a cheque amounting Rs 30 million for a business deal which was dishonored, informed police spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man for issuing a cheque amounting Rs 30 million for a business deal which was dishonored, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

Police arrested Irfan Ahmed on charge of issuing a bogus cheque under section 489-Fof PPC.

The accused was involved in various cases including murder, dacoity and fraud.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the officials and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.