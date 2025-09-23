Rawalpindi Police Arrest Nine Members Of Four Criminal Gangs
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 10:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Police have arrested nine members of four criminal gangs and recovered stolen motorcycles, cash, mobile phones from their possession. Police have also recovered weapons used in the crimes, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Kallar Syedan Police arrested a two-member gang involved in street crimes and recovered Rs15,600 in snatched cash, two mobile phones and weapons.
Similarly, R.A. Bazaar Police apprehended a two-member gang allegedly involved in robberies and motorcycle theft, recovering a stolen motorcycle, Rs11,000 cash and weapons.
Sadiqabad Police arrested a three-member gang and recovered two stolen motorcycles, while Ratta Amral Police nabbed a two-member gang and also recovered two stolen motorcycles.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. The spokesperson said all the arrested suspects would be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure that they are punished according to law.
