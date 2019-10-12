UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Arrest Razakaar, Recover 500 Liters Liquor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:16 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrest Razakaar, recover 500 liters liquor

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana has dismissed a Qaumi Razakar involved in smuggling of liquor besides recovered five hundred liters of liquor recovered from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana has dismissed a Qaumi Razakar involved in smuggling of liquor besides recovered five hundred liters of liquor recovered from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, police received information that Ahsan Khan- a Quami Police Razakar working in police uniform with the Race Course police station was involved in the business of drugs smuggling.

The CPO issued special instructions to the SP Potohar Syed Ali, on which police conducted a raid and recovered five hundred liters of liquor from Ahsan Khan and arrested him.

A case has been registered against the accused with the police station Sadiqabad while further investigations are underway.

CPO has said that the crackdown would continue against drug pushers till complete elimination of the menace, spokesman added.

