Rawalpindi Police Arrest Three In Anti-drug Operations, Over 4 Kg Drugs Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Police have intensified their crackdown against narcotics dealers in different areas of the city, arresting three drug suppliers including a woman and recovered more than four kilograms of drugs from their possession.
The operations were carried out by police teams in Sadiqabad, Rawat, and Kahuta.
In Sadiqabad, police arrested a woman drug supplier and seized 1.1 kg drugs from her possession.
Similarly, Rawat Police arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1.6 kg drugs.
In another raid, Kahuta Police arrested a man and recovered 1.
3 kg of drugs from his custody.
City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani said police teams across the district have been directed to adopt zero tolerance against narcotics dealers, as drugs are destroying the younger generation. “We are taking all possible measures to eradicate the menace of drugs from society. Those involved in this illegal trade will be brought to justice,” he added.
He further urged citizens to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activities related to drug peddling in their areas.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moonsoon Rains:Rawalpindi administration on standby for rescue operations20 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Murree issues advisory for tourists amid heavy rains20 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over losses due to storm in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest three in anti-drug operations, Over 4 Kg drugs seized20 minutes ago
-
04 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown20 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation will save shortage of water across Sindh, Campaign helds in various cities.20 minutes ago
-
Police on high alert during Christian worship, prayer programs30 minutes ago
-
IGP approves Rs. 2.1m medical aid for cops, families30 minutes ago
-
"Abid Hussain Lashari receives Tamgha-e-imtiaz :Sindh green foundation hosts grand reception"30 minutes ago
-
CM initiates allotment of 750 free flats for industrial workers30 minutes ago
-
Bahrain Extends Solidarity and Support to Pakistan Amid Flood Devastation50 minutes ago
-
DPM, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser review bilateral ties50 minutes ago