Rawalpindi Police arrest three in anti-drug operations, Over 4 Kg drugs seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Police have intensified their crackdown against narcotics dealers in different areas of the city, arresting three drug suppliers including a woman and recovered more than four kilograms of drugs from their possession.

The operations were carried out by police teams in Sadiqabad, Rawat, and Kahuta.

In Sadiqabad, police arrested a woman drug supplier and seized 1.1 kg drugs from her possession.

Similarly, Rawat Police arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1.6 kg drugs.

In another raid, Kahuta Police arrested a man and recovered 1.

3 kg of drugs from his custody.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani said police teams across the district have been directed to adopt zero tolerance against narcotics dealers, as drugs are destroying the younger generation. “We are taking all possible measures to eradicate the menace of drugs from society. Those involved in this illegal trade will be brought to justice,” he added.

He further urged citizens to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activities related to drug peddling in their areas.