Rawalpindi Police arrest two dacoits involved in dacoity cum murder

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The police here on Thursday arrested two dacoits involved in dacoity cum murder in the jurisdiction Ganjmandi police .

According to police spokesman, a team of Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi carried out a raid and held two dacoits involved in committing a dacoity in shopping mall in Mohallah Mohanpura and killed the owner Navid Akram over resistance.

The police also recovered weapons from their possession.

The accused confessed their crime during investigation.