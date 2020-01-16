Rawalpindi Police arrest two dacoits involved in dacoity cum murder

UrduPoint.com
The police here on Thursday arrested two dacoits involved in dacoity cum murder in the jurisdiction Ganjmandi police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The police here on Thursday arrested two dacoits involved in dacoity cum murder in the jurisdiction Ganjmandi police .

According to police spokesman, a team of Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi carried out a raid and held two dacoits involved in committing a dacoity in shopping mall in Mohallah Mohanpura and killed the owner Navid Akram over resistance.

The police also recovered weapons from their possession.

The accused confessed their crime during investigation.

