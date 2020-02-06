UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Arrested Fake Peer

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested fake peer for allegedly abusing and blackmailing them.

According to police, the accused namely Raja Khalid Mehmood was involved in harassing women who approached him for solutions of their problems.

Sadiqabad police arrested him on the complaint of woman. She informed that Peer was involved in immoral activities and also took Rs 1,50,000 from her.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Rana has appreciated Sadiqabad police adding that such bad character people would not be spared.

More Stories From Pakistan

