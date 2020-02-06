Rawalpindi Police arrested maid, recovered stolen ornaments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Police arrested a maid on theft charges and recovered the stolen ornaments from her possession here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, a resident of Civil Line filed an application and took stance that her maid had stolen ornaments.

Police detained maid identified as Rehana Kausar, who confessed her crime.

Police have registered a case against her and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Yonas urged the people to hire maids in a house after proper verification.