Rawalpindi Police Arrested Maid, Recovered Stolen Ornaments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:58 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Police arrested a maid on theft charges and recovered the stolen ornaments from her possession here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.
According to details, a resident of Civil Line filed an application and took stance that her maid had stolen ornaments.
Police detained maid identified as Rehana Kausar, who confessed her crime.
Police have registered a case against her and further investigation was in progress.
City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Yonas urged the people to hire maids in a house after proper verification.