Rawalpindi Police arrested proclaimed offender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Saddar Wah police successfully arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Sami who was involved in heinous crime and wanted by the police.

The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the spokesman added.