Rawalpindi Police arrested proclaimed offender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The police Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Taxila police successfully arrested a proclaimed offender namely Nadeem Akhtar who was involved in heinous crime and wanted by the police.

The action was taken on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the spokesman added.