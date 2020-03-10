Rawalpindi Police arrested proclaimed offender

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The police arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Saddar police successfully arrested a proclaimed offender Bilal Khursheed who was involved in murder case in 2017 and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer, (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting proclaimed offender adding that strict action must be taken against the hardcore criminals, the spokesman added.