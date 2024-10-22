Rawalpindi Police arrests 3 drug dealers

The Rawalpindi Police, during its ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, arrested three accused with more than 5 kilograms of hashish from different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police, during its ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, arrested three accused with more than 5 kilograms of hashish from different areas of the city.

According to a police spokesman, the Civil Lines Police recovered 2.1 kg hashish from accused Nauman, while the Sadar Wah Police arrested accused Munir with 1.6 kg of the contraband item. Similarly, the Sadar Baruni Police nabbed accused Zeeshan after recovering 1.4 kg hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, eight other suspects were arrested for possessing liquor, and illegal arms and ammunition during police actions against the criminal elements, the spokesman said.

Waris Khan Police recovered 10 liters of liquor from accused Bilawal and 6 liters of liquor from accused Hasan, while Rata Amaral Police arrested accused Irfan with 6 liters of liquor, and Kalar Syedan Police nabbed accused Danish with 11 bottles and accused Hanuq Mehboob with one bottle of liquor.

Bani, Gujar Khan and Kahuta Police recovered a 30-bore pistol with ammunition each from accused Zain, Rizwan, and Mamun respectively.