Rawalpindi Police Arrests Eight For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:04 PM

The Rawalpindi Police in its crackdown against illegal weapons, rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered six 30 bore pistols, a 32 bore revolver and 44 bore rifle with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Thursday

He informed that New Town police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested four persons namely Khurram Shahzad, Hamza Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz and Ubaid ur Rehman and recovered three 30 bore pistols and a 32 bore revolver with ammunition from their possession.

City police rounded up Shahzad Mumtaz and Usama Tamoor for having two 30 bore pistols while Sadiqabad police netted Barat Khan on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Similarly, Saddar Baroni police arrested Owais for possessing a 44 bore rifle and ammunition.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination and they would continue their raids against lawbreakers to send them behind the bars.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

