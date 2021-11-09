UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Police Arrests Three Wanted Absconders In Various Raids

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:25 PM

The Rawalpindi police Tuesday initiated crackdown against notorious and wanted criminals, where three absconders were attested in various raids

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi police Tuesday initiated crackdown against notorious and wanted criminals, where three absconders were attested in various raids.

In the year 2018, criminal Amir Shehzad along with his accomplices challenged resistance to put hindrance in government tasks whereas SHO Kellar Syedan and his team arrested the wanted absconder.

While during the second operation, the police arrested the wanted criminal Rashid in the kidnapping and rape case. The notorious criminal Rashid along with his other accomplices molested a married woman. The case was registered in Kellar Sydean Police Station this year on the complaint of the victim's brother.

SHO Waris Khan along with his team also arrested Farrukh Shafiq wanted in the check dishonor case.

The Divisional SPs said that operation against absconders and their facilitators would continue.

