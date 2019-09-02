UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Book Man For Taking Out 'illegal' Procession: Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana

Mon 02nd September 2019

Rawalpindi Police book man for taking out 'illegal' procession: Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana

Police had arrested an organizer for holding a Muharram procession in Dhoke Kashmirian without permission of the city administration

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Police had arrested an organizer for holding a Muharram procession in Dhoke Kashmirian without permission of the city administration.

According to details, police held a man namely Raja Hameed Hasnain in Dhoke Kashmirian for arranging untraditional and un-licensed Muharram procession.

Sadiqabad police had registered a case and started further investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana said there was dire need for maintaining atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood at all levels.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures SOPs must be followed in letter and spirit adding that no negligence would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the responsible.

