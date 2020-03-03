UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Bust Dacoits Gang

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Rawalpindi Police bust dacoits gang

Police have busted two-member dacoits gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Police have busted two-member dacoits gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

Chuntra police team arrested two member dacoits gang identified as Muhammad Waseem alias Seemi and Arshad Mehmood and recovered four motorcycles from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Arshad Mehmood From

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

32 minutes ago

Two shot dead over marriage dispute in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

New Ukraine TV aims to win viewers in separatist r ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Chief Says Too Early to Make Any Decisions on ..

2 minutes ago

Govt always respected courts verdicts: Faisal Jave ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.