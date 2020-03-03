Rawalpindi Police bust dacoits gang

Police have busted two-member dacoits gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Police have busted two-member dacoits gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

Chuntra police team arrested two member dacoits gang identified as Muhammad Waseem alias Seemi and Arshad Mehmood and recovered four motorcycles from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.