Rawalpindi Police bust four members 'Samba' gang

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Police have arrested four members of ' Samba ' gang that committed various robberies in the twin cities.

SP Rawal Asif Masood told the City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that a team comprising of IT experts and experienced police officers was constituted to trace out the incidents of robbery which took into custody five accused persons by utilizing the latest scientific technology.

After investigation, it was disclosed that one of the arrested person, Zaheer was the ringleader of the notorious "Samba" robber gang while Bilawal, another arrested person was the second in command of the gang.

Police have also arrested their accomplices, Adil, Sayyam and Tayyab and recovered huge quantity of illicit arms from them.

The accused not only used to commit street crimes but also committed robberies after setting target.

It was revealed that the gang used to commit burglary by breaking the locks of the shops.