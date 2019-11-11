UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Bust Four Members 'Samba' Gang

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:13 PM

Rawalpindi Police bust four members 'Samba' gang

Police have arrested four members of 'Samba' gang that committed various robberies in the twin cities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested four members of 'Samba' gang that committed various robberies in the twin cities.

SP Rawal Asif Masood told the City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that a team comprising of IT experts and experienced police officers was constituted to trace out the incidents of robbery which took into custody five accused persons by utilizing the latest scientific technology.

After investigation, it was disclosed that one of the arrested person, Zaheer was the ringleader of the notorious "Samba" robber gang while Bilawal, another arrested person was the second in command of the gang.

Police have also arrested their accomplices, Adil, Sayyam and Tayyab and recovered huge quantity of illicit arms from them.

The accused not only used to commit street crimes but also committed robberies after setting target.

It was revealed that the gang used to commit burglary by breaking the locks of the shops.

Related Topics

Police Technology Robbery Samba Bank Limited From

Recent Stories

AJK President pays homage to Captain Hussain Khan ..

53 minutes ago

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi moves Lahore High Court for i ..

3 minutes ago

Haftar, UN Special Envoy Discuss Libya's Recent De ..

3 minutes ago

ADNOC, nine world’s largest energy traders partn ..

1 hour ago

Builders of housing societies meet Ali Awan

3 minutes ago

Rogue 'Bin Laden' elephant caught in India after k ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.