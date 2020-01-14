Rawalpindi Police bust gang active in street crimes

The police on Tuesday busted a two-member gang involved in street crime, house robbery and miscellaneous crimes in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday busted a two-member gang involved in street crime, house robbery and miscellaneous crimes in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station.

According to spokesman, the police also recovered stolen goods from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Osama Sajid and Talha Asif while separate cases have been registered against them.

The police said that the gang had conducted various crimes and looted ornaments, mobile phone and cash from the area residents on gun point.

SP Civil Lines Banish Fatima was given the task to unearth the gang involved in street crime which was successfully achieved by arresting the gang active in the area.