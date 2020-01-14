UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Bust Gang Active In Street Crimes

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Rawalpindi Police bust gang active in street crimes

The police on Tuesday busted a two-member gang involved in street crime, house robbery and miscellaneous crimes in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday busted a two-member gang involved in street crime, house robbery and miscellaneous crimes in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station.

According to spokesman, the police also recovered stolen goods from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Osama Sajid and Talha Asif while separate cases have been registered against them.

The police said that the gang had conducted various crimes and looted ornaments, mobile phone and cash from the area residents on gun point.

SP Civil Lines Banish Fatima was given the task to unearth the gang involved in street crime which was successfully achieved by arresting the gang active in the area.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery From Airport

Recent Stories

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Ukrainian President over ..

21 minutes ago

US House to Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate ..

19 seconds ago

AJK president assures all help to calamity-hit peo ..

56 minutes ago

Palestine Hopes Putin Visit to Yield Deals on Visa ..

20 seconds ago

Dow Hits Record High While Rest of Wall Street Pac ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.