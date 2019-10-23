Rawalpindi Police bust gang in police uniform

The police have arrested Aamri, the ringleader of "Aamri Dacoit Gang" and his accomplice Jabir who used to rob people wearing police uniforms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The police have arrested Aamri, the ringleader of "Aamri Dacoit Gang" and his accomplice Jabir who used to rob people wearing police uniforms.

A few days earlier, an incident of robbery occurred with the UK return father and his son in the area of Morgah during which the culprits shot injured the father over resistance and snatched away local and foreign currency. SP Potohar Syed Ali told that the accused wearing uniforms used to stop the people with the pretext of checking and looted them.

The police recovered local and foreign currency, expensive cell phones, laptops and other valuables from the accused which they had snatched during robberies.

The police disclosed that in addition to robbery with the UK return father and his son they also snatched local and foreign Currency and other valuables from a family returning from Suadi Arabia.

The police revealed that the accused had committed 6 robberies with families returning from abroad in the areas of different police stations in Rawalpindi.