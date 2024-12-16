Rawalpindi Police bust three robbers’ gangs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police have busted three gangs of robbers and thieves involved in criminal activities in different areas of the district.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Monday, the Race Course Police arrested the Mamoon gang leader and his accomplice with the stolen money of Rs 60,500, mobile phones and the weapons used in the incidents of robbery.

The accused Sohail alias Mamoon and Ghufran were sent to jail for an identity parade.

The Naseerabad Police also nabbed two members of a gang involved in robbery incidents. The accused were identified as Usman and Riaz. The stolen money of Rs 44,000, seven mobile phones and weapons were recovered from the accused.

Likewise, the Wah Cantt Police also nabbed a two-member gang involved in thefts. The stolen amount of Rs 21,600 and weapons were also recovered from the accused Wasim and Yasin.