Rawalpindi Police busted a gang involved in kidnapping for ransom

Police have busted a gang involved in kidnapping for ransom after an exchange of fire in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have busted a gang involved in kidnapping for ransom after an exchange of fire in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Airport. Police also confiscated vehicle used in crime.

In a press briefing, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas at Police Line Number 1 on Monday, CPO said that a team under the supervision of SP Pothohar Syed Ali was constituted. The police team using scientific method traced and raided in Wazir Town in the area of Airport to arrest the kidnappers.

Seeing police party, the kidnappers opened fire resultantly, three kidnappers identified as Shehyar, Asad and Basit got injuries and were shifted to hospital.

While, the fourth kidnapper namely Hammad was in police custody.

The accused were also involved in kidnapping a renowned trader from Ganjmandi for ransom and extorted millions of rupees for the safe recovery, he maintained. CPO revealed the kidnappers had hired a house on rent in limits of PS Saddar Bairooni where they used to detain the people after kidnapping.

CPO also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the officials to unearth the gang of kidnappers.

SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, ASP Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima, SHO PS Airport Ch Riaz and SHO PS Morgah Raja Aizan Azim were also present on the occasion.